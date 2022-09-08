Speak Out: September 8, 2022



DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2022, 04:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 04:57 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for creating 'Akhand Bharat' if he has any regret about the Partition designed by his ancestors, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Sarma said the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi is the "comedy of the century" as the country is one and united.

Speak Out
DH Speak Out
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India News





