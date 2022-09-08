Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for creating 'Akhand Bharat' if he has any regret about the Partition designed by his ancestors, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Sarma said the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi is the "comedy of the century" as the country is one and united.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes
Speak Out: September 8, 2022
Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned
Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago
Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard
Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim
'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city