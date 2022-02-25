Biking gear: Hit the road in style

Protection vest
Boris Bidjan Saberi’s buckle-fastened vest is made with horse leather and has a distressed effect. With two side zip-fastening pockets, this black sleeveless V-neck vest with front buckle fastening, can work as a good option for the road.
Boot up
Decked in a charming white hue, the riding boots by Harley Davidson footwear are composed of waterproof full-grain leather. With rubber closure on the outsole and a one-inch high heel, these boots are perfect for road trips.
Black beast
With long sleeves and front zip-fastening pockets, this calf leather jacket by Tom Ford is fit for riding long hours. The royal black colour paired with cuff zips and a straight hem is sure to make heads turn.
Smart navigator
Check out the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle Performance GPS Computer that can help you find epic climbs and far-flung gravel pathways. With inReach compatibility, Garmin cycle maps, a battery life of 24 hours and a smart feature to guide you back to the start point, this premium navigator is a must for intrepid riders.
Studded show
Coming in jet black with gold-tone hardware and long arms, this leather biker jacket by Phillip Plein is for the adventurous fashionista. The jacket is made from lambskin and polyester lining.
Supreme comfort
Crafted from high abrasion-resistant kangaroo leather along with titanium armour, these Titan leather gloves offer great protection and comfort.
