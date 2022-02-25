Biking gear: Hit the road in style

Biking gear: Hit the road in style

he right combination of clothing and gadgets is key to riding with comfort

Hetvi Vashi
Hetvi Vashi,
  • Feb 25 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 03:04 ist

Protection vest

Boris Bidjan Saberi’s buckle-fastened vest is made with horse leather and has a distressed effect. With two side zip-fastening pockets, this black sleeveless V-neck vest with front buckle fastening, can work as a good option for the road.

Boot up

Decked in a charming white hue, the riding boots by Harley Davidson footwear are composed of waterproof full-grain leather. With rubber closure on the outsole and a one-inch high heel, these boots are perfect for road trips.

Black beast

With long sleeves and front zip-fastening pockets, this calf leather jacket by Tom Ford is fit for riding long hours. The royal black colour paired with cuff zips and a straight hem is sure to make heads turn.

Smart navigator

Check out the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle Performance GPS Computer that can help you find epic climbs and far-flung gravel pathways. With inReach compatibility, Garmin cycle maps, a battery life of 24 hours and a smart feature to guide you back to the start point, this premium navigator is a must for intrepid riders.

Studded show

Coming in jet black with gold-tone hardware and long arms, this leather biker jacket by Phillip Plein is for the adventurous fashionista. The jacket is made from lambskin and polyester lining.

Supreme comfort

Crafted from high abrasion-resistant kangaroo leather along with titanium armour, these Titan leather gloves offer great protection and comfort.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

biking
India News

What's Brewing

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

 