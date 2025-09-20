<p>Bengaluru: Incessant rain has brought both joy and misery together in Chikkaballapur district. Heavy showers on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, caused waterlogging in farms and on roads in several parts of the district, including the Chikkaballapur town.</p>.<p>On the bright side, the copious rain filled waterbodies bringing cheers to farmers of the parched district.</p>.<p>The overnight rain breached lakes and tanks causing waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Chikkaballapur. Several vehicles were stuck in waist-high water at Vapasandra underpass.</p>.<p>The vehicular movement on Chikkaballapur-Manchanabele road was severely affected.</p>.<p>Several vineyards and horticulture crops, including vegetables and flowers, were completely submerged near the underpass.</p>.<p>The Uttara Pinakini river is in spate. The river water has reached Kindi reservoir in Gauribidanur taluk. The Srinivas Sagar and Chitravathi reservoir in Bagepalli taluk have come alive with copious inflows.</p>.Bengaluru roads battered by rains, traffic snarls worsen.<p>Up north, the British-era bridge on the state highway near Talikot, in Vijayapura district, has gone under the floodwaters of Doni river.</p>.<p>The traffic on the highway was stopped for the entire day on Friday.</p>.<p>With the incessant rain submerging the farmlands, the standing cotton, green pigeon peas (togari) and sunflower started rotting due to high amount of moisture.</p>.<p><strong>Flood scare in Bhima basin</strong></p>.<p>Unyielding showers have affected normal life in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district. The road connectivity to Maharashtra has been cut off after a bridge across Kanakanaal stream caved in. The swollen Bhima river has submerged eight bridge-cum-barrages in the taluk. Over one lakh cusec of water is being added from heavy discharges from Maharashtra dams, including Ujani reservoir. The Bhima river has flooded acres of crops along its course in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts.</p>