<p>Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader V R Sudarshan on Friday publicly attacked his own party’s government for not resolving “confusions” surrounding the upcoming Social and Educational Survey, while also blasting the backward classes commission saying it should have used common sense.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sudarshan was speaking at the 110th birth anniversary of former chief minister D Devaraj Urs in Ramanagara.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This (survey) should have benefitted people and helped the government politically. Why is there so much confusion? It’s the government’s responsibility to clear the confusion,” Sudarshan, a former Legislative Council chairperson, said as he addressed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar who was on the dais. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The backward classes commission should have common sense. Matters concerning caste and religion are sensitive,” Sudarshan, who belongs to the Ganiga (OBC) community, said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to reporters later, Sudarshan said Hindus who have converted to another religion should stop identifying with their original caste. He was referring to nomenclatures like ‘Brahmana Christian’, ‘Kuruba Christian’, ‘Vokkaliga Christian’, ‘Lingayat Christian’ and so on. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“A person who has converted can’t use Hindu (caste) names. Caution must have been exercised on this,” Sudarshan said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Sudarshan added that the government still had time until September 22, when the survey is scheduled to start, to clear confusion. “Nobody is asking for the survey to be postponed. The survey is essential for social justice. But confusions must be resolved,” he said. </p>