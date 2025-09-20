Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ashoka accuses Congress of using survey to divide Vokkaligas, weaken Hindu identity

Ahead of the September 22 survey, BJP’s R Ashoka alleges Congress plans to fragment caste identities, with community leaders set to meet in Bengaluru to discuss concerns.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 23:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 23:40 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressSiddaramaiahcaste censusR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us