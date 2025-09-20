<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, DHNS: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly R Ashoka on Friday accused the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using the Social and Educational Survey as a ploy to divide the Vokkaliga community, and weaken Hindu identity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ashoka’s remarks assume significance given that the Social and Educational Survey is slated to start on September 22. Interacting with journalists on the sidelines of the BJP’s ‘Chintan Shibira’, Ashoka said, “Siddaramaiah is trying to fragment Hindu caste identities.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Expressing concern over reports of categorising members of the community under ‘Vokkaliga Christian’ and ‘Vokkaliga Muslim’ categories, Ashoka said, “Leaders from the community, cutting across party lines, and seers, will meet in Bengaluru to discuss this. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will also participate in this meeting.”</p>.Ahead of Karnataka caste survey, BJP urges all communities to enter religion as ‘Hindu’.<p class="bodytext">Citing the inclusion of 47 new Christian castes and the attempts to split the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, Ashoka said, “The Congress is not trying to divide only the Vokkaliga community, but this is part of a larger ploy to divide Hindus. Siddaramaiah seems to be guided by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The LoP said that the British colonisers and Muslims, who ruled India for centuries on end could not divide the Hindu community. “Now, CM Siddaramaiah is trying to divide Hindus by introducing new caste nomenclatures,” said Ashoka.</p>