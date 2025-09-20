Menu
Ahead of Karnataka caste survey, BJP urges all communities to enter religion as ‘Hindu’

Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra said caste can be specified separately but the religion column must read ‘Hindu,’ calling it the party’s firm stand.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 23:31 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 23:31 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPcaste censusHindu

