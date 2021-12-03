Candid moments with CM Bommai: 3 events and a wedding

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai lives at No 4, R T Nagar. He is 61, and has spent 38 years of his life there. When he became chief minister, he turned down the more luxurious official residence he was entitled to, and preferred to stay back at the house his father S R Bommai built. His brother Mallikarjun Bommai aka Mahesh Bommai, lives next door. Other neighbours down the sylvan street, lined with bungalows, are D B Chandre Gowda, former speaker of the Assembly, and Veerappa Moily, former chief minister.

We take an auto and reach his house by 8.30 am, when his day is just beginning. The idea is to trail him all day, and see what a typical day in the life of the chief minister is like.

The front yard is choc-a-bloc with people. Many have travelled from remote places to meet him and find solutions to their problems, some vexed, and some so simple that you wonder why they couldn’t be addressed by someone lower down in the hierarchy.

Also read: I see a paradox in philosophy and economics: Bommai

Among those waiting are poor students, physically disabled job seekers, and some old friends seeking to reconnect. The sky is clear. The visitors are well informed: they know the CM never leaves for office without meeting people at his door.

Suddenly the crowd is agog and three sniffer dogs check Bommai’s car, a Toyota Innova Crysta. He steps out of the house and walks briskly towards the visitors, speaking reassuring words to each of them. His assistant collects their memorandums. A bulletproof vehicle is part of his convoy, but he prefers a simpler SUV.

Smooth drive

Bommai gets into his vehicle and we follow him in his convoy, which has seven vehicles. Accompanying him are his assistants, a superintendent of police, and some bureaucrats. For the first time in our lives, we experience the luxury of traffic-free roads. Policemen line the route, and have stopped traffic to make way for the chief minister. Suddenly, Bengaluru roads appear wide, big and welcoming.

Courting tech

Bommai’s official itinerary begins with a two-day tech conference he is inaugurating at the Taj West End. Delegates have come in from across India. They listen to him pitch for more investments. His speech is peppered with humour. He says he has known Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of biotech company Biocon, for 40 years, from the time she was a young entrepreneur. “Doesn’t mean she is no longer young,” he is quick to add.

Book launch

The convoy then travels 6 km to Ramanashree Hotel on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road. His old-time friend S Shadakshari has written a book on ‘personality development’, and he is launching it. Titled ‘Kshana Hottu Ani Muttu’ (Little Pearls of Wisdom), it is a 100-page compilation of Shadakshari’s articles published in a Kannada newspaper.

“Reading philosophy shaped my student days,” Bommai says, to a crowd of about 400. He cites Vivekananda as his inspiration. Bommai switched from the JD(U) to the BJP in 2008, and till that point, had followed in his father S R Bommai’s ideological footsteps. S R Bommai, who also served as chief minister, was inspired by M N Roy, who tried to marry communism with liberalism.

He grabs a bite at the hotel — his meal is two chapatis with sabji. He is diabetic, but allows himself some rabdi and jalebi. He drinks warm water. After lunch, he walks up to where we are sitting. He spends close to an hour chatting with us.

Jayadeva Hospital

Next on his itinerary is the inauguration of a new block at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on Bannerghatta Road. Built with a donation from Infosys Foundation, it houses 350 beds. The trip from M G Road to Jayadeva Hospital takes just 10 minutes. On a regular-traffic day, it takes at least 45 minutes.

Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, addresses the gathering virtually. She says she is thrilled Bommai is chief minister. “Not only are we from the same college but also from the same town of Shiggaon,” she says. They were also colleagues at Tata Motors in Pune, and he calls her ‘akka.’

After spending an hour at the hospital, Bommai is back at Krishna for meetings. He attends to grievances he has heard during his morning ‘janata darshan.’ He tells his assistant Devaraj to organise all the petitions he has received in the morning. He spends two hours on them.

The evening schedule kicks in. It is 7 pm and he has a wedding to attend. P C Mohan, Bengaluru Central MP, is hosting a reception for his daughter and son-in-law at Palace Grounds. A sea of people surge towards him, many reaching out to shake hands with him and take selfies.

Bommai goes up to the stage, greets the couple, and is back within 10 minutes. We are caught in the surging crowds, and are grateful to exit from all the noise and jostling. The chief minister has concluded his day, and returns home. We take leave from the sprawling wedding pandal.