Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Indian student's body recovered from river in Russia, family urges govt for urgent repatriation

Ajit, a resident of Kafanwada village in Alwar and was pursuing MBBS course at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, had been missing since October 19, when he left his hostel and did not return.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 01:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 01:56 IST
Russiastudent death

Follow us on :

Follow Us