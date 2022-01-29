Open Sesame | Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would come up at the India Gate, following which he unveiled a hologram of the freedom fighter to adorn the place until the statue is ready. The announcements came in the backdrop of a tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal government over omitting the Netaji tableau from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
