Talk it out: Cats vs dogs

For:

Tanisha B Nagoor, 11

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharwad

Cats are better than dogs in many ways. Cats are cleaner than dogs and also are called the masters of hunting. I cannot deny that dogs are wonderful creatures and probably make great pets but cats have certain advantages, including the fact that they do not smell, do not take up much room and are incredibly low maintenance.

Cats are quiet and calm animals. Dogs always need someone to play with and they leave the owners tired. Cats are better and can be managed by people as they do not need any walks. Dogs demand a variety of food and are high maintenance. According to studies, cats are simply better hunters than dogs. A cat’s paws are very useful for hunting. So, all in all, cats seem to have more positive qualities than dogs. Do not stop meowing!

Against:

S R Bhilva Priyaa, 13

The Regency Public School, Bengaluru

If we live in a far off place with not many people, we need someone to guard us. In this type of situation, I prefer to have a dog as my pet. Dogs are more aware of the surroundings and are known to do anything for their owner. Dog breeds like Dobermann, German Shepherd, and many others help the police in investigations.

It is very easy to train dogs when compared to cats. Cats rarely obey their owners’ instructions as opposed to dogs. Show love towards dogs and they will always remain loyal to you. Maintaining cats can be expensive as you might have to take them for several visits to veterinary doctors. Dogs are better in this aspect. Having cats at home can be tricky as they tear stuffed furniture, like the couch, and many other valuable items. So there are enough reasons for you to prefer dogs over cats.