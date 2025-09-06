2 DIY projects using plastic bottles

<p><strong>Bottle flowers</strong></p>.<p>Materials needed</p>.<p>*Empty plastic bottles: 5 to 6</p>.<p>*Scissors</p>.<p>*Green craft paper or felt</p>.<p>*Wooden sticks</p>.<p>*Glue</p>.<p>*Paints (red, blue, yellow and green)</p>.<p>*A small pot or a thermocol base</p>.Best of CES - bulbs, flower pots, watches.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1) Carefully cut around the bottom part of the bottle to create flower-shaped petals. Each flower will ideally have 5 petals. You can use the upper part of the bottle to create more petals, if needed.</p>.<p>2) Arrange all the petals in a flower shape. Under parental guidance, use a hot glue gun and stick them together at the centre.</p>.<p>3) To make the stem, attach a wooden stick to the back of the flower using glue. Paint it green.</p>.<p class="bodytext">4) Cut out leaf shapes from the green craft paper or felt and glue them to the middle part of the stem.</p>.<p class="bodytext">5) If you want a vibrant look, you can paint the petals different colours. Let them dry before assembling them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">6) Place the flowers in a small pot or arrange them on a thermocol base in a garden-like display.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Bottle car</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Materials needed</strong></span></p>.<p>*Coloured plastic bottle: 1</p>.<p>*Plastic bottle caps: 4</p>.<p>*Scissors</p>.<p>*Hot glue gun</p>.<p>*2 sticks</p>.<p>*Cardboard</p>.<p>*Paint (optional)</p>.<p>Method</p>.<p>1) Choose a coloured plastic bottle of your choice. Cut the top portion off to form a car body as seen in the image. This will be the base for your car.</p>.<p>2) To make rotating wheels, create holes in the middle of the four bottle caps. Pass a stick through the holes of two bottle caps. Then repeat with the other two. Under parental guidance, use a hot glue gun to seal the ends of the sticks, in a way that the caps can still move. Make sure the length of the two sticks is the same and the wheels align.</p>.<p>3) Optional: You can paint the body of the car or add stickers for decoration.</p>.<p>4) Cut the top part of the bottle in such a way that it can be folded to create the windshield of the car.</p>.<p>5) For the final touch, add a seat made of cardboard.</p>