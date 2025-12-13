2 easy-to-make snacks

<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Santa hats</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Ingredients (makes 10-12 Santa hats)</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Bananas: 2-3</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Medium strawberries: 10-12</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Mini marshmallows: 10-12</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Toothpicks</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Method</p>.<p class="bodytext">*To make the base, peel the bananas and cut them into thick, even slices (about 1.5-2 cm). Arrange the slices flat on a plate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Wash the strawberries and remove the green leafy tops. The pointed end will form the tip of Santa’s hat.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Place a strawberry on top of each banana slice, flat side down.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Push a toothpick through the banana and the strawberry. After this, push a mini marshmallow on top to complete the Santa-hat shape.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*These snacks could be enjoyed immediately. Or, refrigerate them for up to 1 hour before serving.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Christmas trees</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Ingredients (makes 6 trees)</p>.<p>*Salted crackers: 6</p>.<p>*Large cucumber: 1</p>.<p>*Cream cheese (softened): 2-3 tbsp</p>.<p>*Carrot: 1</p>.<p>*Small star-shaped cookie cutter</p>.<p>*Vegetable peeler</p>.<p>*Toothpicks or decorative skewers</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Method</strong></span></p>.<p>*Slice the carrot into discs about ½ cm thick. Use a small star cutter to press out ‘carrot stars’. Set them aside.</p>.<p>*Use a vegetable peeler to shave long, thin cucumber ribbons. Pat them dry lightly with a tissue so they’re not watery.</p>.<p>*Take one cucumber ribbon and fold it back and forth, making smaller “layers” as you go, forming a conical shape.</p>.<p>*Put a small dollop of cream cheese onto each cracker. Place the cucumber tree on the cream cheese so it sticks firmly.</p>.<p>*Slide a carrot star on the toothpick or mini skewer.</p>.<p>*Slide the toothpick down from the top of the tree to the cracker, to hold the tree shape.</p>.<p>*Arrange the trees on a platter. Enjoy the crunchy holiday snack.</p>