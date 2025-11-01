<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>V Is for Vegan: The ABCs of Being Kind</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: Ruby Roth</p>.<p class="bodytext">In this 32-pager, each letter opens a new window into the world of kindness — “A is for animals”, “B is for beans”, “C is for compassion”. With Ruby’s signature rhymes and quirky, hand-drawn illustrations, she turns the alphabet into a celebration of empathy, health and the planet. A suitable pick for children aged three to seven, it uses humour and simplicity to introduce concepts like plant-based food, caring for animals, and mindful living.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>What Vegan Kids Eat!</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: Amber Pollock</p>.<p class="bodytext">This colourful book answers a question that pops up on most foodies’ minds — what do vegan kids actually eat? From pizza to pancakes, tacos to ice cream, this 32-page picture book celebrates the diversity of plant-based food. Amber’s cheerful tone and lively illustrations depict through the pages that “compassion doesn’t mean compromise”. Suitable for children aged four to eight, the book encourages children to take pride in their choices.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>T. Veg: The Story of a Carrot-Crunching Dinosaur</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: Smriti Prasadam-Halls</p>.<p class="bodytext">In ‘T. Veg...’, Smriti tells the story of a T-Rex who refuses to conform to his carnivorous crowd — Reginald loves crunching on carrots than chewing meat. Teased by friends and feeling out of place, he embarks on a journey to find himself, which teaches him to celebrate who he is. Told using playful rhyme alongside vibrant illustrations by Katherina Manolessou, this is a story about courage and self-acceptance. It is suitable for children aged five to eight.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Not a Nugget</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: Stephanie Dreyer</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 36-page book’s humorous, heartwarming approach aims to help kids see animals as friends. The book features a curious little boy who looks at farm animals — chickens, pigs, cows and fish — and realises they’re not just “nuggets”, “bacon” or “sticks”, but living beings with personalities. Through witty one-liners and cheerful illustrations by Jack Veda, Stephanie encourages empathy among readers without guilt. The book can serve as a conversation starter that helps children connect their love for animals with what’s on their plate. Ideal for readers aged five to nine.</p>