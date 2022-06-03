5 fun things you can try during power cuts

As a power crisis looms, Sowmya Raju lists some ways to keep yourself occupied

Sowmya Raju
Sowmya Raju,
  • Jun 03 2022, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 08:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The country is going through a power crisis and power cuts have become frequent. Open Sesame brings you fun ideas to kill your time the next time there is no electricity in your neighbourhood.

Tell a story with shadows

When the power trips, grab your brightest candle or torch, place it against a plain wall and start animating your hands to cast shadows of different animals and birds.

While you are at it, also make up and tell stories about them. The art of performing a story using hand shadows is called ombromanie.

Build a pillow fort

Unleash your creative side and make a fort in your living room using cushions, pillows, sleeping bags, and blankets. Once the fort is ready, welcome your family members inside and host a game. Pro tip: Improvise a game on kingdoms and the social, economic, and political dynamics.

Play games with family

Card and board games are a classic way to kill time and have unlimited fun at the same time. Gather your family for a game of the classic Ludo, Monopoly, Snakes and Ladders, or the new-age Hangman and Pictionary.

Share horror tales

Power outages at night are the best time to tell and retell ghost stories. Make it a group activity. Gather your family and friends and ask each one to narrate a spooky story.

Walk and talk

If your area suffers an electricity cut during the daytime, go on a stroll with your family members or friends living nearby. In the age of mobile phones and social media, face-to-face conversations have become rare. So make the most of the moment.

