5 less-known aquatic creatures

Aquatic life boasts incredible diversity. From tongue-eating isopods to dolphins covered in scars, some of these can be quite repulsive. Regardless, the survival tactics adopted by these underwater inhabitants is fascinating to say the least. Here are five creatures you may be curious about.

Tongue-eating louse

This little isopod is a parasite that relies on a “host” to meet its survival needs. If the name hasn’t given it away, the isopod severs the tongue of fish and attaches itself in place serving as a prosthetic tongue. Interestingly, the lice also change their sex throughout their lifespan. They first attach to the gills as males and once long enough, they turn into females and proceed with the execution of the tongue.

Immortal jellyfish

The immortal jellyfish begins its life as a larva. On finding an appropriate site, it settles as a polyp that focuses on growth. Once mature enough, the polyp buds into bell-like organisms known as medusae. The cool thing about this specific species of jellyfish is that the medusae can revert into a polyp when in danger or starving. This cycle could go on forever making it practically immortal, unless eaten.

Smooth box crab

This shy looking crustacean is a walking can opener. The hook shape of the right claw is helpful in breaking the shells of molluscs which it feeds on. The left claw on the other hand is used to pick out the meat from the crushed shells. These claws are also huge and when pulled inwards, they form the titular box like shape that protects it from predators.

Mimic octopus

Octopuses are called the chameleons of the aquatic world, but the Mimic octopus takes it a notch further to fool predators. It uses its malleable body and flexible tentacles to imitate a variety of venomous creatures like lionfish, sole fish and sea snakes. It also lures potential preys such as crabs by imitating their mates. This mimicking is believed to be a result of living in extremely exposed waters without much natural cover to speak of.

Amazon river dolphin

Also known as a boto, this friendly dolphin lives in murky riverine waters making reliance on sight challenging. Instead, it uses sonar clicks and navigates its prey based on the time taken for the sound to bounce back. Disturbingly, their characteristic pink complexion forms due to excessive scarring of the skin tissue caused by ageing and accumulated damage.