5 Nutrients that keep osteoporosis at bay

As we age, our bones become more fragile. Until we hit 30, our bodies use the nutrients from a well-balanced diet to build healthy bones. However, as we age, fluctuating hormone levels lead to menopause in women, who experience a dip in oestrogen levels; men may experience low testosterone levels, giving rise to fragile bones. Decreased physical activity, smoking, alcohol, and thyroid diseases may also weaken your bones.

We can estimate bone density by measuring the amount of calcium and minerals present in our bones. Low bone mass is called osteopenia, while brittle, porous bones cause osteoporosis.

If you are concerned about your bone health, consider doing a bone scan or checking your levels of vitamins and minerals to determine your risk for low bone density. Consult with health experts for easy ways to incorporate food or lifestyle habits that can help you build up your nutrient reserves for healthy and strong bones.

For starters, to maintain healthy bones and prevent osteoporosis, stick to a diet that is rich in:

Calcium

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, found mainly in bones and teeth. It is one of the building blocks of bone mass and gives strength to the skeleton framework of our body. We need calcium for muscle contraction, conduction of electrical impulses through nerves, and to help the heart to pump properly. Good sources of calcium include dairy products, almonds, sesame seeds and ragi.

Phosphorous

Phosphorous works along with calcium to support an increase in bone mass, strengthening the bone. It controls how the body uses carbohydrates and fats and is needed to build proteins to grow, maintain, and repair cells and tissues in our body. Many different foods contain phosphorus, including dairy products, meats and poultry, fish, eggs, nuts, legumes, and whole grains.

Vitamin D

Your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium and build your bone density. Eggs and fish are good natural sources. Some foods are fortified with Vitamin D. Exposure to sunlight helps with your body's vitamin D production, so daily physical activity in the sun can help build vitamin stores for healthy bones.

Vitamin K

Vit K helps attract calcium to the bones. Research shows that a diet with an abundance of vitamin K can benefit bone mineral density. Vegetables with high concentrations of vitamin K, like spinach, cabbage or broccoli, should be a part of your diet.

Collagen

Studies show that older women have a greater bone density from protein-rich diets, which helps prevent fractures. Collagen is the main organic protein in bones, making up about 30 per cent of the bone composition and forms a scaffold to provide strength and structure. You can boost your body's natural collagen production with bone broth, egg whites, citrus fruits, berries and garlic.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist. She is the author of "50 Desi Super Drinks.")