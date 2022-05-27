A luxurious touch for the kitchen

These premium appliances will add a touch of wow to your kitchen.

Electric cooker

The IR Rice cooker has IH pressure technology, temperature control technology, and a setting for heat transfer that is possible by expanding the heating area. It comes with an automatic notification display and a one-touch automatic steam cleaning and a detachable cover. The cooker also has a 5-step brightness control function.

Electric juicer

The Nama Vitality 5800 cold press juicer has a pure press technology, a fine screen with 6,612 micro-perforations for low pulp consumption. It can also be set to create smoothies, frozen fruit desserts, purees, and nut butter.

Cooking oil making machine

The Multioil seeds press machine 2000W, can run up to five hours continuously. It can be used to press and grind peanuts, coconut, sesame, etc. The oil extracting rate of this oil-making machine is up to 45%.

Stand mixer

The Kenwood stand mixer can be used for blending, dough making, whipping cream, and kneading your flour. With a capacity of 5 litres, this gadget can knead up to 1.35 kg of flour, and 2.72 kg of cake dough, and whip or beat up to 12 eggs.

Chef’s knife

The Aoko or Blue Paper (Aogami) No.2 Steel Knife is made from Yasugi steel. It has high wear resistance and toughness. It comes with an Ebony Wood handle with a Buffalo horn ring.

Thermometer

This Thermoworks backlit thermometer gives accurate temperature readings of your food in 2-3 seconds and has an auto-rotating display, through which the temperature can be read from any direction. It is waterproof and has a motion-sensing sleep mode.

Espresso machine

The WMF 1500+ can make all espresso-based drinks, by automatically adjusting the coffee quantity and grinding. It comes with three milk systems, a fixed water connection, and a grinder. The machine also has a plug-and-clean system (with hot water and steam). It also comes with LED lighting.

Bread maker

This bread maker has various settings that can make multigrain, whole wheat, gluten-free, salt-/sugar-free bread. Its double kneading blades can be used to thoroughly knead the dough. A loaf of whole wheat or white bread can be made in 2 hours 25 minutes.

Ice cream machine

The Gelato Pro 1700 can churn, stir, and whip your ice cream at home. Prepare and pour in the materials and start the machine. The equipment’s electrical control will keep the ice cream blended to the proper temperature, for as long as needed.

(Compiled by Sowmya Raju)