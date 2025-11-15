<p><strong>Peaceful moment</strong></p>.<p>A square of light, the glass defines, where mornings gentle drama shines</p>.<p>Across the street the willow sways</p>.<p>Through a misty, soft, autumnal haze.</p>.<p>A single car slides slowly by</p>.<p>Beneath a quiet watchful sky</p>.<p>The milkman’s song floats faintly near</p>.<p>A sound of comfort, banishing fear</p>.<p>On the roof’s edge, a pigeon rests</p>.<p>Unfurling secrets from its nest</p>.<p>This simple frame, a world I see</p>.<p>A peaceful moment given to me.</p><p><strong>Laaibah Asna, 11<br>Hubballi, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p><strong>Nature’s beauty</strong></p>.<p>As the day breaks.</p>.<p>And the sun rises,</p>.<p>I rise up early</p>.<p>To open my window.</p>.<p>I feel delighted,</p>.<p>To see Nature’s beauty;</p>.<p>To see the rising sun,</p>.<p>To hear the melody of chirping birds.</p>.<p>I feel joyous to see the blue sky,</p>.<p>And white clouds here and there,</p>.<p>Fresh air entering my window,</p>.<p>Filling with coolness everywhere.</p><p><strong>Kashvi K, 8<br>Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p><strong>Early morning sights</strong></p>.<p>A scene from my window</p>.<p>Early in the morning,</p>.<p>I am fascinated by the sight;</p>.<p>Of the bright red sun rising,</p>.<p>And the chirping birds at flight.</p>.<p>I could see the park nearby,</p>.<p>Which people visit to take a walk,</p>.<p>And also jog and exercise,</p>.<p>To keep themselves physically fit.</p>.<p>I could see the milkman,</p>.<p>With milk-filled can,</p>.<p>And the newspaper boys</p>.<p>With a bundle of newspapers.</p><p><strong>Dhruv K, 6</strong><br><strong>Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p><strong>Feeling trapped</strong></p>.<p>I stared at the blue sky,</p>.<p>while time was ticking by.</p>.<p>The trees waved in the cool breeze,</p>.<p>I never found my ease.</p>.<p>The birds flew so high,</p>.<p>I never got to say goodbye.</p>.<p>The dry leaves fell from the tree,</p>.<p>fading like pain that won’t be free.</p>.<p>People walked here and there,</p>.<p>but none of them seemed to care.</p>.<p>Anger had me trapped</p>.<p>in a storm from which I can’t be freed.</p>.<p><strong>Prajna Vernekar, 13</strong><br><strong>Udupi, Karnataka</strong></p>