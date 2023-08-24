A spin on supporting teachers

The cricket league is resulting in an unforeseen benefit for the teachers and management of the private colleges. “As the teachers play for different franchises, they are bonding well, resulting in a healthy competitive environment in the taluk. The bonding is not just limited to cricket, we are joining hands with each other in the events organised by various colleges. We are also participating in study enhancement programmes for students,” says R C Patil, member of Patil Education Society and owner of a franchise.