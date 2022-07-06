A toast to six stellar performances of Ranveer Singh 

Ranveer Singh joined the industry 12 years ago and has been on a constant rise since then. With more than 15 films to his name, Bollywood's Bajirao has successfully wooed all with his exemplary acting skills, on-point expressions, one-of-a-kind dressing style and contagious energy.

Amidst leading the films and doing cameos, hosting talk shows and games, and between the successes and failures of his releases, Singh has become an indispensable part of the industry.

As he turns 37 today, here are some of his best performances.

Band Baja Baaraat

Singh made his debut as Bittoo Sharma in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat. Starring opposite Anushka Sharma, Bandra boy Singh's portrayal of a typical Delhi guy was flawless. Revolving around wedding planning, Singh's youthful, energetic, and peppy on-screen presence and humour garnered him plenty of praise. He won the Filmfare and IIFA Awards in the Best Male Debut category for his performance in the film.

Lootera

Singh's portrayal of Varun Srivastava AKA Atmanand Tripathi continues to remain one of his underrated performances. His turn as an archaeologist who wishes to study temples is just as convincing as his slow, passionate love for the female lead Sonakshi Sinha. Singh's expressions reflect his dilemma, guilt, and confusion throughout the film. His actions towards the end of the film fill the viewer with warmth.

Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

With the titular role of Ram Rajadi in his kitty, Singh's performance in this romantic tragedy is electrifying and strong. Cast opposite Deepika Padukone, he adds to the film's energy and delivers a power-packed performance. Whether it's his dialogue delivery, persona, or dance moves, Ram-Leela's Ram stood as the film's backbone. The film got him many award nominations.

Padmavaat

Singh essayed the character of Allauddin Khilji in the period romantic drama Padmaavat. Featuring opposite Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Singh's exaggerated portrayal of Khilji, his muscular build, and powerful dialogue delivery bagged him critical acclaim and praises. Padmaavat is one of Ranveer's finest performances.

Gully Boy

Murad Ahmed AKA Gully Boy, elevated Singh's acting to another level. Sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, his portrayal of an aspiring rapper won hearts and everyone's attention because of his realistic acting. Ranveer moulded himself into the character and kept the audience hooked with his entertaining and engaging performance.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

While the film didn't fare well at the box office, Singh's avatar in the movie was praised. He added a comical, quirky touch to a film with dark undertones. Singh played the titular character of Jayeshbhai in the movie, which raises the issue of female foeticide and champions equal rights for men and women. His co-actors in the film with him were Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak, and Boman Irani.

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment.)