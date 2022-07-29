A vibrant splash of colour for your monsoon wardrobe

The rains are the best time to experiment with colours, cuts and bold styles. As the dark clouds loom over, bring out your favourite neons and bright tie-dye trends to beat the grey gloom.

The Indian monsoon is known for its overcast skies that change to bright pink and orange at sunset, inspiring the mood and colour palette for fashion lovers. Adding neon accents or a splash of bright print is an instant game-changer this season.

Here are the top five ways to up your style game with an upgraded monsoon wardrobe.

Free, flowy bohemia

An elegant assortment of comfortable dresses, breezy kaftans, and beautiful accessories is a great way to create fresh free-spirited looks every day. Put a boho-chic spin on dresses with modern silhouettes and unique neo-folk prints that are ideal for the pleasant and scenic monsoon and can be easily mixed and matched.

Amrish Kumar, Creative Director at the House of Ritu Kumar, says, "Monsoon is undoubtedly one of the most challenging times to look your best. One has to be a little more careful when dressing up. Avoid the heat and be comfortable. Bring home breezy styles, colourful prints, and fresh hues."



Tie-dye vibes

From a utility point of view, go for bright raincoats, boots, and umbrellas that add a pop of colour to your look. According to Shaan Shah, Founder of fashion label Freakins India, when grey pieces are paired with fresh tie-dye and neon separates, it creates a statement look.

"Traditionally, neon colours have been worn in smaller accessories or solid outfits, but the age of experimentation is here. Neons and tie-dyes are becoming eye-catchers and help break the mundane. One can also lift the look by using bright accessories like handbags, shoes, hair accessories, and make-up in similar shades. Translucent raincoats are a brilliant way to show off cute outfits."



Lit with neons

One can never go wrong with bold colours in monsoons. Add fun to a dull day with neons, says Naveen Mahlawat, MD of Streetstylestalk.com, a fashion e-commerce platform.

Bright clothing and accessories have consistently trended during the monsoon. What's pretty new is the mix and match of bright colours that do not necessarily follow the ''complementary colours" theory. Colour combinations like pink-yellow, yellow-blue, and neon-blue are popular with millennials. You can style a neon top with blue palazzos and accessories, or go for bright options in comfy skirts and culottes with contrast tops to keep it cool in the humid conditions."



Hot pink for glam

Going by the popularity of sensational Hot Pink appearances on the red carpet this season, it's safe to bring out your inner Barbie with a flash of fuchsia. Pink goes well with various colours, and Hot pink appears elegant and safe, especially when paired with cool dark tones or styled with gold, silver, green, white, and grey tones.

According to Shilpa Bhatia, Founder of The Clothing Rental, "India is still working on a strong fashion context for the monsoons. With shades of hot pink, one can easily match it with other jewelled tones. One can also wear it in the form of accessories like cute gumboots, rain boots, hooded raincoats/ trench or handbags. The key is to keep comfort in mind and have fun with bold colours without worrying about the weather."



Colour blocked

Experiment with pastels and bright or dark tones as the shades complement the hued skies. Colour blocking is in trend this season, remarks designer Anisha Desai, Founder of label Anisha Jalak Desai.

She says, "If you love colour, this is the best time to play with them. We love the block of colours. Wear it bold or keep it subtle by accessorizing bright shades with another striking colour. Team your shorts with a pastel kaftan or a bold dark green dress with a slit. Like all the rainbow colours, everything looks good in this gloomy season."

(The author is an independent journalist, free-thinker, and an avid traveller)