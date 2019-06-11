AMD announces 16-core Ryzen, Radeon RX 5700 at E3

At its 'Next Horizon' event in the backdrop of the ongoing E3, AMD on Monday unveiled two new graphics cards for the gaming community alongside a 16-core third generation Ryzen processor.

AMD CEO Lisa Su introduced the RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics cards, built on the new RDNA architecture, featuring a new design for the cooler shroud, alongside a 50th-anniversary edition for the XT variant.

The 5700 and 5700 XT feature up to 40 compute engines with high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory for up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth. The cards are targeted at Nvidia's RTX 2060 and 2070 respectively and were shown to have higher performance than the Nvidia cards.

Su described the RDNA architecture as being built for superior performance, stability and power efficiency to drive the future of gaming. She said that the architecture is up to 1.25x faster than the existing GCN architecture clock-for-clock while being up to 1.5x more power-efficient.

The company also announced several new features for the new Radeon graphics cards, including Radeon Image Sharpening for increasing clarity in in-game images, FidelityFX, part of AMD's GPUOpen suite which allows developers to create high-quality post-process effects and Radeon Anti-Lag, a tech that decreases input lag and is intended mainly for eSports titles.

On the CPU side, AMD reiterated the lineup they showed during their Computex keynote, comprising of the 6-core 3600, 8-core 3700X and 3800X and the 12-core 3900X, which was demoed against Intel's Core i9 9900k, matching it in gaming performance and handily beating it in streaming performance. In addition, Su announced the 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, making it the first mainstream gaming processor with 16 cores. All Ryzen third-gen CPUs can be dropped into existing AM4 motherboards alongside boards with the X570 chipset provided the manufacturers have issued firmware updates supporting them. The 3950x runs at a base clock of 3.5 GHz and boosts up to 4.7 at a TDP of 105 watts.

AMD also announced and reiterated its commitment to the software side of gaming, announcing that they are partnering with multiple developers to optimize their games for Ryzen and Radeon, including the upcoming Gears 5, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Borderlands 3.

Both the third-gen Ryzen and the RX 5700 GPU family is expected to be available worldwide from July 7. The RX 5700 XT 50th anniversary edition will be available exclusively on AMD's website for $499, while the 5700 and 5700 XT will retail for $379 and $449 respectively. Ryzen 9 3950X retails for $749 and will be available from September.