Android 11: List of phones eligible to get latest Google mobile OS update

Search engine giant Google earlier in the week announced the formal release of the new Android 11 for Pixel phones.

The new OS comes with loads of new features including Bubble (grouping of messaging apps), control panel for all smart gadgets, user privacy improvements including resetting permission for apps to access the mic and camera of the phones, and more.

Google announced that all the Pixel phones will be the first to receive the new Android 11 and will expand the software roll-out to other phones in the coming weeks.

Here is the confirmed list of all the Android phones and tablets eligible for Android 11

Google

Android 11 is now available to Pixel 2, 2 XL, Pixel 3, 3a, 3 XL, Pixel 4, and 4 XL models. Whereas the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 5G are expected to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box in October.

Samsung

Last month, Samsung soon after the launch of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, announced long-term software support for phones and tablets. Compare to the prevailing policy, companies are obliged to offer 18 months of OS update. Now, Samsung has promises 36 months that is three years similar to Google's Pixel phones. So, Android 11 is coming to more than 38 devices listed below.

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and upcoming Tab S series devices

OnePlus

OnePlus is already offering Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Preview to select owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for feedback. Once the bugs are weeded out, the software will be released en masse to the public. OnePlus Nord, 7 & 7T series are expected to go through the same beta testing and then get the public version by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Nokia

HMD Global Oy has a big reputation for releasing timely software and security patches to Nokia phones. It has also beaten Google several times in delivering the latest updates to Nokia phones compared to the Pixel series.

So, Android 11 is certainly coming to all the new phones launched in 2020 (Nokia 5.3, 8.3 5G, and more) by this year-end and for those launched in 2019 (Nokia 7.2, 6.2, 5.2, and more) probably get in early 2021.



Android 11 will be released to Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro series soon. (Credit: Xiaomi)



Xiaomi

As of now, Xiaomi is testing Android 11 on global variants of the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, and Pocophone F2 Pro. Stable software is expected to be released by the end of 2020, but other low-end models may have to wait until early 2021 to get the new Android OS.

Oppo

Oppo has confirmed Android 11-based ColorOS will be released to at least four -- Find X2 Pro, Find X2, Reno3 Pro, and Reno3 soon.



Android 11 will be released to Find X2, Reno3 series. Credit: Oppo



Realme

For now, only the Realme X50 Pro is under Android 11 beta testing. Other Realme phones will be added in the list as when and the company announces it.

Vivo

Vivo is expected to bring the Android 11 to the latest Vivo X50, X50 Pro series phones. Later, expand the availability of Google mobile OS to V series phones in 2021.

Must read | Google Android 11: All the key features you should know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.