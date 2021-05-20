Android 12: 10 key features you should know about the new major OS update

Search engine giant Google recently unveiled the new Android 12. It is touted to be the biggest mobile OS update in the decade.

It is coming with new material design changes including personalised interface, security control shortcuts, privacy labels, and more.

Here are key features you should know about Android 12

1) Android 12 will offer expressive, dynamic, and personal experience. If you choose a wallpaper, the Android phone will blend the colour with the interface, the notification shade, the lock screen, the volume controls, new widgets, and much more.



Android 12 offers more customisation. Credit: Goofle



2) Android 12 will make the phone quick in terms of responding to the touch of the finger with smooth motion and animations. For instance, when you dismiss your notifications on the lock screen, your clock will appear larger so you know when you’re all caught up.

3) Android 12 will improve the performance of the phone. It promises to reduce the CPU time needed for core system services by up to 22 per cent and reducing the use of big cores by the system server by up to 15 per cent

4) Android 12 will bring the Digital Keys feature. Android phone users, depending on the model, will be able to unlock cars using either UWB (ultra-wideband) tech or NFC. BMW will be one of the first to introduce its cars with Digitial Keys support. Initially, it will be available on Pixel and Samsung's flagship phones.

5) Android phones will be able to use Fast Pair to connect with Beats headphones as well as cars from BMW and Ford. With a single tap, users can pair the Android phone to the accessories whether it’s earbuds, speakers, wearables or cars.

6) New options for the power button. With the long-press, users can invoke Assistant to make a phone call, open apps, ask questions or read aloud text-heavy articles.

7) Android 12 will bring Privacy Dashboard, which offers a single view into the permissions settings as well as what data is being accessed, how often, and by which apps. It also lets users easily revoke app permissions right from the dashboard.



Android 12 offers privacy dashboard. Credit: Google



8) Like the Apple iOS 14, Android 12 will also bring a new security indicator to the top right of the status bar so users would know when the apps are accessing the microphone or camera.

9) With new approximate location permissions, apps can be limited to seeing just your approximate location instead of a precise one.

10) With Android 12, Google is bringing Android Private Compute Core. It allows the company to introduce new technologies that are private by design, allowing it to keep the users' personal information safe, private, and local to their respective phones.

Android 12 video demo:

