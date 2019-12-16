Android users can now make phone calls on Windows 10 PC

Microsoft's nifty 'Your Phone' application just got better for the Android mobile users with the latest update.

The 'Your Phone' app was launched in July 2019 and some of the key attributes of the app that made it popular include seamlessly phone data syncing with the Windows 10-powered PCs. Users can send/receive messages, see latest photos on the phone with simple steps without downloading them to the PCs and the favourite feature screen mirroring allows people view contents on the PC via phone or vice versa without wire connection.

Now, with the latest update, users can make phone calls directly from the companion Windows PC without the need to reach out for the phone.

Microsoft's official software Twitter hand Windows Insider confirmed the news to the public.

"Thank you #WindowsInsiders for your feedback over the last couple of months. Today, we're pleased to announce the general availability of the #YourPhone app Calls feature, which allows you to receive and make phone calls on your PC," Windows Insider said on Twitter

However, it can be noted that the PC must have the latest Windows 10 update (May 2019 or later) version for the Your Phone app's latest feature to work.

As of now, it is available only for Android phone version only. The PC phone call feature is being rolled out in phases, so it will take a few days to reach all phones across the world.

