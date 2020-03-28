Apple brings COVID-19 screening app and tools

Cupertino-based technology major Apple announced the launch of the Apple COVID-19 app and also the screening webpage for PCs.

It is developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Apple COVID-19 app and the website offers the latest information from trusted sources on the global pandemic impacting people across the world. It has a screening tool which offers simple easy to understand suggestions to help you understand the symptoms of the coronavirus and whether you or your loved one needs medication or check in to the nearest health center for the testing.

The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on the next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.

The COVID-19 app is currently available in the US Apple App Store, but the website can be used by anyone around the world.

Apple COVID-19 app for iPhone



Also, Apple device owners in the US can also ask Siri, “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” to access guidance and resources from the CDC and a curated collection of telehealth apps available on the App Store.

As far the user privacy is concerned, the COVID-19 app and website do not require a sign-in or association with a user’s Apple ID, and users’ individual responses will not be sent to Apple or any government organization, the company said.

