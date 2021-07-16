Apple Education Offer 2021: Indian students can get free AirPods with MacBooks, iPads

For the last several years, Apple has been hosting the annual education-centric discount sale for students offering MacBooks and iPads at considerably low prices against MRP(Maximum Retail Price).

This time, Apple has a special offer for existing students and newly accepted university undergraduates who are soon joining colleges in India.

Those buying the devices such as MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air on Apple online store will be eligible to get free AirPods (with wired charging case).

The company is also giving upgrade options as well. Prospective buyers can also go for top-end AirPods (Wireless charging) for just Rs 4000 (against MRP 18,990) or to AirPods Pro for just Rs 10, 000 (against MRP: Rs 24,900).

Furthermore, students can also avail 20 per cent off on AppleCare, discounts on Apple Pencil stylus of iPads, and keyboard.

There is also Apple Music student plan for Rs 49 per month which includes free access to Apple TV+. They can also avail free access to Apple Arcade for three months (after the expiry date, they have to pay Rs 99 per month).

Students and parents can check if they are eligible for the Education discount offer (here)

