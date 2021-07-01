Apple iOS, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 public beta released

Last month, Apple unveiled the new major software versions iOS, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, which will be released to respective iPhone, iPad, and Watch devices this fall (September).

The new firmware comes with a truckload of new value-added features such as Focus, Share Play, improved FaceTime, Live Translate, redesigned Safari, refurbished Home app, security upgrades, accessibility options, and more.

For the Apple Watch, the watchOS 8 brings enhanced Assistive Touch for differently-abled device owners, Respiratory rate monitoring, a Mindfulness app, a new Find My app, and more.

Now, the interested Apple device can experience the new software first hand with beta versions available for download on the official beta program website via iPhone/iPad.

For iOS 15/iPadOS 15

Step 1: Sign-in or sign up with the Apple ID on the Apple beta program website via iPhone/iPad. Then, head to the 'Guide for Public Beta' section and swipe down under the Get Started section.

Step 2: Then, users need to tap on 'Enroll Your iOS Device.' Swipe down again and tap 'Download Profile' > Allow > Close. This will download the certificate from Apple’s public beta website.

Step 3: Head to Settings on the iPhone >> tap 'Profile Downloaded' at the top. Then, users need to tap install on the top right corner and enter the passcode if needed.

Then, users need to go through the consent argument, then tap Install two more times. The iPhone will prompt the user to reboot to complete the certificate installation.

For watchOS 8

Step 1: Users have to use companion iPhone to beta.Apple.com. There, sign up for the device.

Step 2: Then tap the button below-- 'Download profile'. The iPhone will notify you when the profile has been downloaded. Go to Settings > General > Profiles & Device Management, tap the profile, and then tap “Install” and follow the onscreen instructions.

