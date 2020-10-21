Apple releases iOS 14.1 with bug fixes for iPhones

Apple released a new major OS update iOS 14.2 to all the eligible iPhone models.

The new iOS 14.1 comes in around 500MB in size. It brings lots of bug fixes including resolving the issue of the icons of apps and folder showing up in reduced sizes, addresses a Mails app feature that tagged incorrect alias, and more. Additionally, it brings improvements to the camera app.

Here's the official iOS 14.1 change-log:

1) Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later models

2) Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home screen

3) Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home screen could remove apps from folders

4) Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

5) Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

6) Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

7) Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

8) Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in CalculatorResolves an issue where streaming video resolution could be temporarily reduced at the start of playback

9) Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

10) Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

11) Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

12) Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points



Apple iOS 14.1 released to all eligible iPhone models. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



List of iPhones and iPod models eligible for iOS 14

The new iOS 14 will be available to iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X,iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPod touch (7th generation).

Here's how to install Apple iOS 14/iPadOS 14 update on your iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: For users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

