Apple tipped to unveil 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Early in the year, reports emerged that Apple has already begun testing components such as hinge, flexible display for foldable iPhone in supply partner facilities in China, but there was a dearth of credible information on when the device would make its way to the hands of the consumers.

Now, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate prediction of Apple product launch details, has sourced some interesting details from Apple's supply partners.

Apple is planning to bring an 8.0-inch foldable iPhone with QHD+ OLED display in 2023, reported MacRumors citing Kuo's investor note.

Cupertino-based company has signed a pact with Samsung Display Company (SDC) has the main supplier of flexible and the latter's sister firm Samsung Foundry will be the exclusive Display Driver Integrated Circuit (DDI) provider.

Also, Apple is betting on TPK's nanowire touch solution over SDC's Y-Octa tech. The former is said to of superior quality and offer a long-term competitive advantage. It can be used not just single-fold display (seen in current flagship phone), but also multi-foldable screens and rollable, which comes in handy medium and big-screen-based devices. Also, it is said to be durable than rival brands.

Kuo in the note added that in the future foldable device category will blur the lines between phones, tablets, and even PC laptops. And, Apple is likely to benefit the most.

It should be noted TPK Holding Co. Ltd is a Taiwan-based company and specialises in touch modules, touch display, and conductive glass-related products. It is a long-time partner of Apple for delivering related components for iPad and iPhone assembling.

If things go as planned, Apple expects to launch a foldable iPhone in two years and ship anywhere between 15 million and 20 million in 2023.

