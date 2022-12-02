Aquarius Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Keep your temper under check. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Lucky Colour: Gold.
Lucky Number: 5.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022
'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down
US company turns air pollution into fuel
Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID