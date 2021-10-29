Aries Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do,every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21
Five climate change myths
'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero
Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine
Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul
With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive
Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections