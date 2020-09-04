Atmanirbhar Bharat: Akshay Kumar brings FAU-G as alternative to PUBG Mobile

The Indian government, earlier in the week banned the popular battle royale PUBG Mobile gaming app over security concerns.

Now, Bengaluru-based nCORE Games has announced the arrival of its flagship gaming app -- Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G). This new development gives a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) mission.

nCORE Games is headed by Dayanidhi MG as CEO and Vishal Gondal as advisor and investor. It can be noted that Gondal sold his gaming business to Disney for close to $100mn in 2012 and is currently leading the GOQii, a smart healthcare company.

Gondal also added that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is working as a mentor in the development of the FAU-G app. Furthermore, nCORE Games is backed by top international company Rovio, the makers of the hit Angry Birds game series.

As of now, there is no official word on the actual time of arrival of the new game FAU-G on Google Play and Apple App Store just yet. There will be high expectations among Indians to see how well it fares against the PUBG Mobile.

Fearless and United-Guards FAU-G. Coming soon! https://t.co/kWWw9swigx — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) September 4, 2020

Another interesting aspect of the FAU-G game is that 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to the Indian Defence Ministry-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation that help bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

A few months ago, TikTok along with 100 mobile apps mainly of Chinese origins got banned. This brought the spotlight on similar Indian-made apps such as Mitron. Within a week, several millions of people installed the desi apps and the user base continue to grow. Even Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out Reels to fill the void created by the TikTok ban.

