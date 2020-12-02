Best of 2020: Top iOS apps and games on Apple App Store

Apple on Wednesday (December 2) announced the annual list of the top apps and games of 2020 on the App Store. Due to the Covid-19, 2020 was a bizarre and most forgettable year of the decade. The coronavirus outbreak impacted the health and livelihoods of several millions of people around the world.

However, the pandemic also made people value each other and realize the importance of loved ones and friends in our life.

Interestingly, mobile phones, tablets, and computers in our homes also came in handy to work efficiently, get service delivered and also with multi-media streaming apps and gaming apps, entertained us and get distracted from the depressing news around the world.

Apple has shared the list of popular applications and games on the Apple App Store that users enjoyed the most in 2020.

"This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

“Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us," Schiller added.

For the first time ever, Apple has developed a well-crafted physical award. It has the signature blue App Store icon. Each award reveals the App Store logo set into 100 percent recycled aluminum, with the name of the winner engraved on the other side.



Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella on theiPhone. Credit: Apple



Bests Apps of 2020 on Apple App Store

Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella: Apple iPhone App of the year

Zoom: iPad app of the year

Fantastical, developed by Flexibits: Mac App of the year

Disney+: Apple TV App of the year

Endel: Apple Watch app of the year



“Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games: iPad game of the year. Credit: Apple



Best Games of 2020 on Apple App Store

“Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo: Apple iPhone game of the year

“Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games: iPad game of the year

“Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM ": Mac game of the year

“Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury : Apple TV game of the year

“Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7 : Apple Arcade game of the year

Apple, also awarded special innovative apps like Shine, Explain Everything Whiteboard, Pokémon GO, and ShareTheMeal that led to trends such as helpfulness.

For instance, to help users get the daily self-care they needed, and to emphasize Black well-being, Shine launched a section specifically dedicated to the intersectionality of mental health and Black lives.

Also, Explain Everything Whiteboard offered a cloud-based tool for teachers and students, so they couuld continue to work on projects together, even remotely.

On the other hand, Caribu added dozens of interactive games and more than a hundred books to its real-time video-calling platform so that families seeking to connect with loved ones can engage in quality-time virtually.

Pokémon GO reinvented their popular outdoor gameplay with at-home experiences.



The United Nations World Food Programme’s ShareTheMeal app. Credit: Apple



The United Nations World Food Programme’s ShareTheMeal app made it easy for users to make a difference in the lives of others, with more than 87 million meals shared to date.

