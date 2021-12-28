Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 28 | Free Online Astrology

Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron
Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year
Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe
There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022
Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics
Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021