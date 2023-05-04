Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'