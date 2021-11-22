Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 23, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You're in the mood to experiment and to learn something new. Your mind is on bigger issues and long-range plans. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 7
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'
'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix
Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study
'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie
Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?