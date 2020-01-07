CES 2020: AMD announces Ryzen 4000, new Navi GPU

At its 2020 CES keynote, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced a slew of products in their Ryzen processor and RDNA GPU products.

AMD president and CEO Lisa Su said that the company aimed to bringing more performance and capabilities for gamers and creators.

7m enters laptops

Su announced a new family of Zen 2-powered APUs for laptops, promising 20 per cent lower power consumption, better performance and better battery life.

The Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, codenamed Renoir, fits 8 Zen 2 cores with 16 threads. It will be available in three segments, U-series for thin-and-lights, H-series for gaming and Pro series for creators.

Su said that the processors brings a disruptive jump in performance on the mobile form factor, which has seen slow growth over the years.

The Ryzen 4000 series will support up to 8 Radeon graphics cores based on Vega, but with up to 59% better performance than the previous generation APUs

The processors are slated to have up to 90% better performance than the competing Intel 10th generation mobile CPUs depending on the task, with over twice the battery life compared to the previous generation APUs.

The company announced multiple laptops powered by the Ryzen 4000 processors, starting with the Leono Yoga Slim 7, powered by the Ryzen 4800U. The company also announced over 100 systems releasing in 2020 with the 4th generation Ryzen APUs.

The company also announced the Ryzen 4800H, a high-performance 45-watt TDP part in the Ryzen 4000 family. AMD's Frank Azor said the goal of the CPU was to provide a processor that had all the performance in its class without the drawbacks.

The company promises the 4800H is faster than the desktop Intel Core i9-9700K while on a TDP under half of it.

The company also announced Asus Zephyrus G14, a laptop that will be available only with AMD processors and launches in February.

Ripping threads, with no mercy

Su announced two additions to the Ryzen Threadripper family, led with the Threadripper 3990X, a beast of a HEDT/Workstation CPU with 64 cores and 128 threads. The 3990X features a maximum frequency of 4.3 GHz, 288 MB of cache and is available on February 7 for a price of $4000.

The company compared it to Intel's dual-Xeon CPU setup, showing a 30% performance boost over the Xeon. The company also showed that the CPU can process 8K video in real-time.

Navi enters mid-range

Laura Smith of the Radeon Technologies Group made a strong pitch for the company's FreeSync anti-tear technology, promising over 1000 monitors in 2020 with the technology across various market segments, going all the way up to 4K.

She also announced the RX 5600 XT, a mid-range addition to the RDNA-powered Navi cards. The card features 36 CUs with 6 GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The RX 5600 is going to be available from January 21 for a retail price of $279. Smith also announced a mobile version of the 5600 and 5700 GPUs.

'AAA Advantage'

The company announced 'SmartShift', a platform designed to allocate power and performance to the part of a machine as per the requirement of the workload. The company said the platform is in development, but shows a 10-12% performance improvement compared to a machine without the SmartShift platform.

The company announced the Dell G5 special edition laptop, which will feature the SmartShift platform alongside the Ryzen 4000 CPUs and Radeon 5600M, priced at $799.

