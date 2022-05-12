'Chai' and mighty: Five accessories for the tea connoisseur

There's something about a good old cup of tea, the flowery fragrance it exudes at first, the energy it induces with each sip, and the serene sense of satiation it delivers. If you have a passion for tea, turn it into a collector's hobby. Drinking fine tea is as much about an elegant tea service as drinking it. Here's a list of essential accessories for proper tea etiquette.

The cup chronicles

Upgrade your tea closet; what you pour your tea into defines your taste and style. While green and white teas are typically enjoyed in flared cups, classic cups are ideal for lovers of black teas, and tall cylindrical cups are best suited for teas with aromatic flavours.

Tasteful teapots

Teapots are available in various designs and sizes, from clear glass ones to classic ceramic styles. Light, aromatic teas, herbal infusions and green teas bloom well in porcelain teapots. Oolong teas are best brewed in Chinese clay teapots, while stoneware teapots are perfect for black teas.

Essential infusers

An infuser is meant to extract the essence of the tea delicately. A tea infuser is a ball-shaped contraption with a wire mesh where tea leaves are placed before it is steeped in hot water. The latest infusers are transparent, so you can watch tea leaves releasing their extracts in hot water to create the tea you love.

The gaiwan

Traditionally comprising a porcelain bowl, a lid and a saucer, the gaiwan traces its roots back to ancient China. The gaiwan is best for infusing teas with a delicate aroma like green tea, white tea, and oolong infusions.

The porcelain gaiwan is used for jasmine tea in China. It is not suitable for black tea.

Mug it out

If you are a jet setter with a busy lifestyle, try the infuser mug—a modern tea infuser that lets you brew tea while you are on the hustle. The infuser mug consists of a mug, mesh, and lid. If you are a fan of tea leaves rather than tea bags, the infuser mug is needed.

The tea press

A French press makes coffee, but it can also brew tea. Add tea leaves to the carafe. Pour hot water over it and wait for the aroma and flavour to be released. Press down the plunger and pour yourself a fragrant cuppa.

(Ekta Jain is Chief Marketing Officer of Octavius Tea, one of India's biggest tea exporters.)