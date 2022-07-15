Computer Vision Syndrome: How increased screen time is harming your eyes

Over the last two years, most of us have been spending our time staying and working from home, which has led to an increased usage of digital screens. Whether for work, studies, or leisure, increased use of phones and laptops does more harm to our eyes than good.

According to Dr Vardhaman Kankariya, Chairman, Asian Eye Hospital, Pune, "increased screen time causes dry eyes, strain and fatigue of eyes, eye muscle spasms, loss of concentration, and interference with the circadian rhythm of the sleep-wake cycle."

Watch video | Study finds screen time increases risk of myopia in children, young people

This mechanism of digital eye strain or all eye- and vision-related problems resulting from prolonged computer, tablet, e-reader and cell phone use are collectively called "Computer or Digital Vision Syndrome."

Reduced blinking

Excessive use of digital screens also leads to a lack of blinking.

"The blinking rate reduces by 50 per cent while and this leads to evaporation of tears, resulting in a dry eye syndrome," he said.

The American Optometric Association states, "With each blink of the eyelids, tears spread across the front surface of the eye, known as the cornea. Tears provide lubrication, reduce the risk of eye infection, wash away foreign matter in the eye and keep the eyes' surface smooth and clear."

Due to reduced blinking and lack of moisture, people experience burning eyes, intermittent blurriness of vision, dry eyes, and eye fatigue. Dr Kankariya continues, "As eyes are focused only at one distance, i.e. on computers, the internal eye muscles experience involuntary and irregular contractions which further results in headaches".

Harmful blue-light

The harmful blue light emitted from the screen changes a person's sleep-wake cycle, says Dr Kankariya.

"Those who use screens throughout the day experience difficulty sleeping as the light emitted from the screen reduces melatonin levels in our body, thus causing sleeplessness. "

Children suffer equally

Sharing how computer and digital devices lead to similar problems in adults and children, Dr Kankariya said, "Previously only adults used to suffer from CVS but now with online schooling, it is being diagnosed in children too. Another thing that may occur in children is the progression of refractive error or vision defects due to excessive screen time."

Here's how to avoid damaging your eyes with too much screen usage:

Ophthalmologists state that the damage caused due to increased screen time can be avoided by treating and taking care of the eyes. For people who spend a significant amount of their day in front of a laptop or mobile screen, Dr Kankariya offers the following preventive tips:

1. Rule of 20: After every 20 minutes of computer work, take a break of 20 seconds. Blink 20 times and look at a distance of 20 feet to relax the eye muscles.

2. Use lubricant eye drops to avoid dry eyes.

3. Use anti-glare computer glasses, so there is no light reflection on the screen.

4. Use of cold compress to relax your eyes twice a day.

5. Work in a well-lit environment or surrounding to avoid straining eyes.

6. Place and position your digital screen 15 to 20 degrees lower than your eye level.

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment)