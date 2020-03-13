Coronavirus effect: Samsung offers UV-C sanitizing service for Galaxy devices

With deadly coronavirus spreading worldwide at an alarming speed, personal hygiene has become paramount importance to contain the infection spread further. And the ubiquitous mobile phones are known to house several germs and comes in contact with the owner way more than any object at the home or in the office. So, it is imperative to keep the mobile clean as well.

Now, Samsung has announced the opening of 'Galaxy Sanitizing Service' centres that will offer free cleansing of the mobiles for free in select countries.

"The Galaxy Sanitizing Service will sanitize your Galaxy phone for free with UV-C light, which cleans your device without using harsh chemicals. Samsung has carefully tested the sanitization devices they use at the Samsung Service Centers and Samsung Experience Stores to ensure that the UV-C light doesn’t affect your phone’s performance when following the approved guidelines," the company said in a statement.

Samsung is using Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) disinfection technology, which uses of uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate bacteria, virus, molds and other pathogenic microorganisms on smartphones.

The UV-C light is capable of destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions.

As of now, Samsung's Galaxy Sanitizing Service is being offered in 19 countries--Malayasia, United States, Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and Vietnam, community blog SamMobile reported.

Samsung has plans to extend the mobile cleansing service soon to Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, the report added.

Deccan Herald reached out to Samsung to officially confirm when they intend to bring the Galaxy Sanitizing Service to India. The company spokesperson asked DH for some time to revert back with the formal response.

