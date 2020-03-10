Coronavirus outbreak effect: Apple revises product cleansing support page

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there is a widespread health crisis around the world. Now, the top priority for everyone is personal hygiene and also people should make a habit to keep things clean around the home and offices. This also means, the phone, which has become an integral part of our everyday life, should also be kept clean, but proper care should be taken care of in terms of the type of chemicals and clothe material.

Now, Apple, after a long time, has revised its product cleansing help support page.The company says people can a use 70-percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to iPhone, iPads, AirPods, Mac and other products

People are also advised to gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of the Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. For instance, if put more pressure put on a delicate surface like an iPhone display, it may harm the oleophobic coating, which repels fingerprint smudge.

Furthermore, Owners have been warned not to use bleach. Also, avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge any Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use it on fabric or leather surfaces.



Apple iPad (7th gen) series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Apple has created separate pages (here) for each product category for the owners to get information on how to keep the devices clean. Users just have to tap on the product icon and you be guided to self-help page.

Tips on how to clean Apple products:

Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items

Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage

Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables

Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products

Don't get moisture into any openings

Don't use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives

Don't spray cleaners directly onto the item

