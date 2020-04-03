COVID-19: Snapchat brings fun lens experiences and more during sombre lockdown

As most of the countries of the world fight global pandemic COVID-19, it is critical for people to keep their spirits high, which not only motivates themselves to go on but also loved ones around them develop a feel-good attitude.

To cheer its users, Snapchat has brought in special lens and AR games experiences.

The new lens is developed in association with the World Health Organisation (WHO). It gives Snapchatters more easily-digestible information on how to stay safe using augmented reality. Also, the special lens allows users to show that they are staying at home and encourage social distance practices among the people.



COVID-19 themed Snapchat filters



As ar the new Snappable AR game is concerned, it lets you and your friends myth-bust some of the most common inaccuracies around Coronavirus and learn more about the facts.

Snapchat brings a fun element to sombre work-related video calls.



Work from Home stickers on Snapchat



For the past few weeks, COVID-19 has spread far and wide. To mitigate the coronavirus spread, almost all education institutions, companies have shut offices and have asked students to log in virtual classes, while employees work online through video calls.

However, too much of work and studies at home gets mundane after a few days. To lift the spirits up, Snapchat has Snap camera, a third-party video chat app.



Third-party Snap Cam app for Video chatting software on PCs



Here's how to use Snap Camera in your favourite third party video chat applications:

● First, download Snap Camera for PC or Mac (here)

● Then, launch Snap Camera

● Choose your Lens

● Then simply select Snap Camera as your webcam device in your video chat application. (You may need to restart your application if Snap Camera doesn’t appear as an option)

Furthermore, Snapchat is also bringing India region-specific stickers and filters with special themes on stay home, stay safe, practice social distancing, wash hands and work from home.

Besides stickers and filters, Snapchats is bringing new six new Bitmoji stickers with friendly health reminders like “Keep Your Distance,” “Wash Your Hands!,” and “Stay Healthy, Helpful, and Calm -- with more on the way.

Also, Snapchat is trying its bid to curb the spread of misinformation on social media channels.

"Snap has always taken a proactive approach to ensuring Snapchatters have access to credible, fact-based information on their platform. With an aim to highlight the most relevant and informative local Coronavirus content for the Snap community, Snap’s editorial and Strategic Partner Management teams are partnering with the local teams to curate, onboard and highlight the best in local language Coronavirus content," the company said in a statement.

With its own news team, Snapchat is producing coverage and continuously updating it with tips and information about COVID-19, including Q&As with expert doctors.

