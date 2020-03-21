COVID-19: Staying healthy amid coronavirus and quarantine

When asked in an interview whether mankind was doomed, Noam Chomsky said, “There are two problems for our species' survival - nuclear war and environmental catastrophe - and we're hurtling towards them. Knowingly.”

This was in 2010. Chomsky’s prediction, forthcoming and rightly so, did not anticipate the calamity that swept the world like a tide- the virus that has threatened to wipe cities away a decade later.

A surge in the number of coronavirus cases and a spike in death toll has everyone scrambling for essentials.

#socialdistancing has become the new normal and people are struggling to keep up with their new indoor lifestyles and working from home.

When anxieties are at a new high, globally, it is important to keep our mental and physical selves safe and healthy. Here are some ways to be fit and productive while staying indoors

Nutrition

Like this Time magazine article enlists, it is important to think about nutrition before stocking up on supplies.

Instead of just hoarding instant food and non-perishables, one’s diet must also have a healthy amount of greens and fruits. Vitamins, the storehouses of our physical and emotional well being, are found abundantly in fresh produce and seeds. Remember, sweet potatoes, beans, peas, leaves, and some fruits can be stored for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Working and staying at home induces a lot of binging and stress eating. One of the ways to avoid it is to be aware of this condition and substitute unhealthy foods with healthier options such as fruit, raw vegetables like carrots and cucumbers and lots of water.

Exercising

While it has been advised that people do not step outside to prevent spreading or contracting the virus, taking a break and stepping out for a short walk (avoiding people and maintaining a safe distance) helps tremendously in boosting moods and productivity.

Several gyms and fitness classes are offering virtual classes and YouTubers are developing fitness routines that do not require any equipment given the current situation.

Apps such as Calm and Headspace allow one to meditate and have therapy sessions online. Scheduling virtual appointments with your therapist and talking to them to keep mental health on track should be a priority.

Cleaning

Research has shown that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can live on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for 72 hours, cardboard for 24 hours and copper for four hours.

While studies have not concluded whether surface contamination is crucial in the spread of this disease, it is a safe choice to wipe down high-touch objects like door knobs, railings and faucets, in addition to regular household upkeep. Decluttering, getting rid of objects and cleaning also ensure that there are fewer things one comes in contact with. Perhaps a good way to take a break between work?

Keeping a schedule, indulging in social calls

Fantasies about working from home might be dispelled as soon as one realises how much more focus and dedication it requires. Like this article also says, it is important to have a space cordoned off that you associate with work and the other for personal relaxation. Compartmentalising in this manner will help you differentiate between work and off-time.

It is even more important to make and stick to a schedule when working from home because the comforts of your room could seem more dear than your screen. Reward yourself each time you keep to the schedule. Hop on to social calls with colleagues, family or friends as frequently as you need to in order to not feel isolated or left out.

Finding inspiration

These are trying times and the idea of not being able to wander or enjoy the outdoors can give one the blues. But we must also remember that such times could also be opportunities for introspection and inspiration. Finding time to meditate, cook, slow down, and indulge in art and literature might help break the chain of panic and isolation. Reading about things besides coronavirus could offshoot fresh ideas. Take this time to find your endless list of films to watch or books to read and dedicate your stay in time to these.

The Alipore Post’s list of readings and podcasts are very inspiring, as are some of the poems and artwork on their website. The Soup magazine’s instagram page and website are full of similarly fresh reads like this one, that rediscover the beauty of living in with familiarity. The internet is filled with music suggestions and playlists to appeal to different genres and tastes in these times, and some that speak generally about the blues you might be feeling.

On a lighter note, #QuarantineLife on Twitter is full of memes and funny content about things people find themselves doing while working from home.