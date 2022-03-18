Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend

If you plan to carry forward your Holi party to an unexplored destination, consider a short trip to these offbeat locations.

Royal Rendezvous at Rajasthan

Remember the super-secret destination for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding ceremony? The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan could be on your list for the Holi weekend if you want to experience the palatial life. Escape to this 700-year-old fort consisting of two palaces and two temples for an exciting celebration in the Aravallis. Stop by the Chauth Mata temple and get a cultural experience at the Rajasthani village of Barwara.

Solitude at Pauri Garhwal

While the fear of Covid still looms, many families and travellers prefer to holiday in safe and spacious surroundings. To break away from the city celebrations, head to the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve (Northern zone of Corbett National Park) in Uttarakhand and soak in the beauty of the Shivalik Mountain range covered with lofty trees and fragrant pines. The Vanvasa Resort is a perfect hideout for those who want to chill at the luxurious forest cottages spread over 30 acres on a hilltop, away from the Internet, phone, and technical traps.

Rustic charm at Mansurpur

If you are interested in taking a closer look at rural Holi celebrations, opt for a quick getaway to Mansurpur on NH-58, Delhi-Haridwar Highway in Uttar Pradesh. Enjoy the authentic village experience at Namaste Dwaar and a special Ganga aarti at the private ghat of Gang Nehar to immerse in spiritual and eco-friendly festivities.

Eco-friendly Holi at Dharamshala

If you keep looking for reasons to head to the hills, think about spending the Holi weekend at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, in the Kangra Valley. Enjoy the scenic Bhagsu waterfall, monasteries, or head to Chamunda Devi and Kangra Devi temples at this famous hill town. Here, the Holi festival marks the end of the winter season and ushers in a new sowing season for the local farmers, who celebrate this occasion with dance and delicious food. Celebrate a pahadi Holi at the boutique Adivaha Resort.

Stargazing in Uttarakhand

Holi falls at a time when one can observe the transitions of the seasons and cosmic highlights from pollution-free destinations away from the cities. In the hills of Almora, explore the Kasar Devi village and be a part of the unique Kumaoni Holi played with natural colors made of flowers. Shake a leg with the local Chholiya dancers, who perform martial arts traditions in local dress at The Kumaon resort, Uttarakhand.

(The writer is an independent journalist, free-thinker and an avid traveller)

