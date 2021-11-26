Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
The FabIndia Ad triggered a controversy. So did Tanishq, so did Sabyasachi. Do we see a trend here? Does the backlash make the creative minds in the advertisement industry guarded, wary and resort to that dreaded thing called self censorship?
In this episode, DH Radio's Shiruti N talks to Krishnaprasad Balakrishnan, an independent advertising and branding professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry.
Listen in...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walking
'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence
Experts slam Bengaluru IT firms as e-waste piles up
DH Toon | One-way traffic at UP polling booths
Chess is an e-sport now. Get used to it.
Where Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders went to school
India has 80 million homeless dogs, cats: Report