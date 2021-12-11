DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2021, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 08:15 ist
Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

It is tough to be a standup comedian today, and the challenges faced by Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just prove it. 

In this episode, DH Radio's J Shiruti speaks to Bengaluru-based standup comic Shankar Chugani and other comedy buffs in the city to understand the apprehensions of the community.

DH Podcast
dh radio
Munawar Faruqui
Kunal Kamra
stand up comedy
cancel culture
Bengaluru

