DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
It is tough to be a standup comedian today, and the challenges faced by Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just prove it.
In this episode, DH Radio's J Shiruti speaks to Bengaluru-based standup comic Shankar Chugani and other comedy buffs in the city to understand the apprehensions of the community.
