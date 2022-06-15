DH Radio | Last-mile delivery logistics: Going electric in a big way

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.
The Hyper-Local delivery segment logistics, which include even the much-talked-about 10-minute deliveries, is switching to electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in a big way.
To understand the dynamics of this growing trend, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Prateek Rao, Founder and CEO, Zyngo EV Mobility.
