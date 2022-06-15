DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery logistics: Going electric in a big way

An interaction with Zyngo EV Mobility Founder Prateek Rao

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 15 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 12:45 ist

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

The Hyper-Local delivery segment logistics, which include even the much-talked-about 10-minute deliveries, is switching to electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in a big way.

To understand the dynamics of this growing trend, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Prateek Rao, Founder and CEO, Zyngo EV Mobility.

dh radio
DH Podcast
delivery
Electric Vehicles

