DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

An interaction with domain experts on why MMR still remains high

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 15 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 10:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

Even as we celebrate Motherhood Day, Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) remains an area of serious concern.

In this episode, DH Radio's Veena Mani speaks to domain experts in the area of maternal medicine to get deeper insights.

Listen in!

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maternity
Motherhood
health
dh radio
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

 