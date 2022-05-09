Dog breeds that are suitable for your apartment

If you live in a city apartment and plan to adopt a dog, several factors need consideration, including maintenance, training, space issues, and family consent.

Dogs certainly require considerable time with their pet parents to bond, be trained, and feel loved.

"Every breed is different and may require more or less space and exercise depending on their size. Pet parents need to keep in mind the size of their house, how much time they can invest in raising a particular breed of dog and their ability to spend on their pet," said Kushal Chipkar, Dog Training Manager and Canine Behaviorist, to DH.

During the pandemic, many people adopted Indie dogs left to fend for themselves in the lockdowns. And they discovered that they are not just easily trained but are also less expensive and less prone to diseases than pure-breds. They are also fiercely loyal, loving, and ideally suited in temperament and size for Indian homes.

It is best to choose a small-to-medium-sized dog as a pet.

Keeping large and extra-large dogs in small city apartments is not recommended, said Madhura Sharma, grooming manager, to DH.

"If you live alone in a spacious 3 or 4 BHK, or a house with a backyard or in a farmhouse, it is only then that you should consider adopting large foreign dog breeds like Saint Bernards, Mastiffs and Great Danes."

"They require immense care, have a big appetite, and need a lot of space and exercise. They also shed and drool much more than other dog breeds," said Sharma.

Here are some breeds that are suited for compact city apartments:

Long-haired, small-to-medium-sized dog breeds

Shih Tzus, Lhasa Apso, Havanese, and Maltese can be great companions. However, they have long hair, specific dietary requirements, and are high maintenance. They need a bath once a week or every 15 days, and professional grooming is required once or twice a month. They can also be brushed every day for 15 minutes with a small slicker brush and comb. They are easily trained, but their training should begin as early as possible. Although the dogs don't need too much exercise, you need to play with them regularly to utilize their energy. In terms of their behaviour, they are friendly and affectionate.

Short-haired, small-to-medium-sized dogs

If you are someone who cannot maintain a long-haired dog's grooming demands, you could adopt short-haired small-to-medium-sized dogs like some Indies, Beagles, Pugs and Chihuahuas. Although they are low maintenance in general, they do shed a lot when the season changes and hence, brushing 15 minutes every day with a hand glove or a small slicker brush is a must. Their dietary requirements are standard, and they can stay fit and healthy even on home-cooked food.

Nonetheless, they tend to be hyperactive dogs and hence, need a lot of time from their pet parents to learn the correct behaviour. Training them should start from the day the puppy comes home. They do not need to exercise much, but they need plenty of playtimes. Since they are smaller, they can fit well into apartments as long as they have a little space to run around.

Medium-to-large-sized dogs

If you have a slightly bigger accommodation, you can consider breeds like Indies, Cocker Spaniels, Labrador, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Dobermans and Boxers. While Cocker Spaniels can be high maintenance due to their grooming needs and regular haircuts for their long hair, Indies, Labradors, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Dobermans, and Boxers need regular brushing to reduce the amount of shedding. Ideally, a large slicker brush, de-shedding glove and a steel comb are needed for their grooming. They thrive on homemade food and coconut oil/coat supplements for their hair.

Medium-to-large-sized dogs are some of the friendliest and goofiest dog breeds. These intelligent breeds are easily trained if you start from the first day. If you face any space issues with them, take them to dog parks, your society's garden or any nearby parks to give them their outdoor time.

Behavioural concerns

A primary behavioural concern with any breed of dog is over pampering. "Small to medium-sized dogs should not be carried around like lap dogs or be lifted. Dogs tend to carry this habit well into adulthood, which later creates a problem for pet parents," said Sharma.

"Once a pet gets aggressive, fixing that behaviour might be difficult and can only be rectified with the help of a canine behaviourist or by making them go through behavioural sessions to address it," said Sharma.

(Gurpreet Kaur is a journalist who writes on lifestyle, entertainment and culture)